Big Sky: Season Three; Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) to Be ABC Series Regular for 2022-23

Big Sky is returning for a third season next year, and there is a big addition to the cast coming. Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) will appear in the season two finale, and he is set to appear as a series regular for season three. He is taking on the role of Sherriff of the Montana town the series is set in.

Deadline revealed the following about Ackles’ role in the series:

“Ackles will play Beau Arlen, who’s described as ‘a confident and charming good ol’ boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt’s new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher).’”

Another Deadline report revealed that Ackles has signed only a one-year contract. He is also appearing in season three of The Boys as a regular.

Starring Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, Janina Gavankar, and Logan Marshall-Green, Big Sky follows a pair of women working to investigate crimes in their Montana town.

ABC will announce a premiere date for Big Sky season three in the future.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Ackles on Big Sky?