LA Law: ABC Passes on Sequel Series Pilot Starring Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen

LA Law is not returning to the small screen. ABC has passed on the sequel series, which would have seen the return of Blair Underwood (above) as attorney Jonathan Rollins and Corbin Bernsen lawyer Arnie Becker. Hari Nef, Toks Olagundoye, Ian Duff, John Harlan Kim, Juliana Harkavey, and Kacey Rohl were also set to star in the revival. The original series aired on NBC for eight seasons.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the pilot:

“In the pilot, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases.”

The following was said about the series plans being dropped by ABC:

“Like was the case with the revival of Steven Bochco’s iconic NYPD Blue, the followup to Bochco’s acclaimed legal drama L.A. Law had a very high bar to clear in order to get to the air. As Deadline reported in our Pilot Buzz stories, the L.A. Law pilot got so-so reception at ABC and was never considered a strong contender for a series pickup. I hear, likely because of the very high expectations, the pilot felt a bit like it tried too hard but those who have seen it praised Underwood’s performance. There are no plans for the project to be reworked.”

