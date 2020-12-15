Helstrom: Cancelled, No Season Two for Hulu Series

Though there’s still plenty of evil to vanquish, Daimon and Ana are out of work. Hulu has cancelled the Helstrom TV series so, there won’t be a second season of the fantasy horror series.

Based on Marvel Comics characters, the Helstrom TV show stars Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Alain Uy. In the story, Daimon (Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Lemmon) are the offspring of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. Working together, with a complicated dynamic, they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.

The 10 episodes of the first (and only) season were released on October 16th.

The cancellation marks the end of live-action shows produced under Jeph Loeb’s Marvel Television unit. It was reported in December 2019 that no new series would be developed by Loeb’s group. Two animated series, M.O.D.O.K. and Hit-Monkey, are still in the works at Hulu.

Though Helstrom has ended, there are plenty of Marvel TV shows in the works at another streaming service — Disney+. Last week, on Disney Investor Day, details about 11 upcoming Marvel TV series were released.

Check out our lists for additional cancelled TV shows. Our status pages are here.

What do you think? Did you watch the Helstrom TV show on Hulu? Are you sorry to hear that there won’t be a second season?