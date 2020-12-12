Armor Wars, She-Hulk, Ironheart, Loki: Disney+ Releases Info About Upcoming Marvel TV Series (Video)

The Marvel heroes are coming to the rescue — and the Disney+ streaming service. The Disney company held a presentation for investors and Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel, shared plans for the expansion and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Feige said, “The Cinematic Universe weaves storylines, heroes and villains across 23 feature films to date. And with Disney+, we’re able to extend this way of storytelling to a new format – creating series that are connected to our theatrical releases, making the MCU more immersive than ever.”

Feige revealed three new Marvel series for Disney+ — Armor Wars, Ironheart, and Secret Invasion. The streamer also offered updates on the shows that had been previously announced — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Loki, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, WandaVision, and What If…?.

Armor Wars — Based on the classic Marvel comics, this series stars Don Cheadle as James Rhodes aka War Machine who must face what happens when Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands. Premiere date TBD.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier — Debuting on March 19, 2021, this superhero series stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of the Avengers: Endgame feature film team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series also stars Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

Hawkeye — Debuting in late 2021, this series stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Hawkeye is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

Ironheart — This newly announced series stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Premiere date TBD.

Loki — This series is set to debut on Disney+ in May 2021 and follows the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother Thor’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of the Avengers: Endgame feature film. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Moon Knight — Directed by Mohamed Diab, this action-adventure series features a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters who appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography. Premiere date TBD.

Ms. Marvel — Launching in late 2021, this new series introduces Kamala Khan – a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer, and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school — until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with superpowers, right? Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel; the cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Secret Invasion — This newly announced series stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos — characters who first met in the Captain Marvel movie. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Premiere date TBD.

She-Hulk — A new comedy, this series stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. She-Hulk will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. The series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia; Jessica Gao is head writer. Premiere date TBD.

WandaVision — Launching on January 15, 2021, this is Marvel Studios’ first series that continues to expand the MCU. Wanda Maximoff and Vision are two super-powered beings are living idealized suburban lives, but begin to suspect everything is not as it seems. Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings and Randall Park, WandaVision is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Shaeffer is head writer.

What If… ? — An animated series, this show flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ in Summer 2021, Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; Ashley Bradley is head writer.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Marvel Universe characters and movies? Are you planning to watch any of these Disney+ shows?