Loki: Season Three Not Being Ruled Out By Disney+ Series Executive Producer

Loki wrapped its second season last week, but fans are already wondering if they will see a third season of the series.

While the season finale of Loki felt like a send-off for the character, Kevin R. Wright feels like fans will see more of Tom Hiddleston in the future, and he would like to show more of the Tim Variance Authority. He said the following about the Disney+ series, per THR:

“I think his approach to that performance certainly was [a send-off], and I think we all felt that on set. We wanted this to feel like a proper ending for our show, but that does not mean that there won’t be more Loki or stories within this world. We just wanted to give this a proper ending in a way that we often don’t get to do in the MCU. But also, in Marvel comics and the history of comics, the end of a comic run doesn’t mean the end of that character or those stories. And if there’s another story to be told or further stories to be told with what we’re doing here — and it’s with the right filmmakers and the right writers and the right team — then we would love to continue to see Tom. I also said this in season one, but I honestly think Tom will play Loki until he’s Richard E. Grant’s Classic Loki. It’s about the right thing and when we’re doing it, and being really careful about how we build those stories. I would love to keep telling TVA stories. Internally, people pitch everything, and I’m actively like, “I want to do more TVA!” It will just end up being about where it makes sense for them to come in, in the future, but we all look at that corner of the MCU and go, “God, we’re just scratching the surface.”

Hiddleston recently teased continuing with the role in an appearance with Jimmy Fallon. Per AV Club, he called the Loki season two finale a “conclusion to six films, and 12 episodes, and 14 years of my life.”

What do you think? Do you want more Loki? Would you watch Loki without Tom Hiddleston?