Law & Order: Season 23; Jeffrey Donovan Not Returning for 2023-24 Season of NBC Series

Law & Order is losing its star. Per Deadline, Jeffrey Donovan is not returning for season 23 of the NBC series. He was tapped to lead the revival series as Det. Frank Cosgrove in 2021. It is being reported that he is leaving the series for creative reasons.

Starring Donovan, Sam Waterston, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Mehcad Brooks, the series follows the police and district attorneys who work to take down criminals in New York City.

It is not yet known when the NBC series will return. The abbreviated season 23 is set for 13 episodes, with production set to begin later this month.

What do you think? Are you shocked that Jeffrey Donovan will not return to Law & Order?