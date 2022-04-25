Law & Order: SVU: Season 23; Raúl Esparza Returning for Finale Episode

Law & Order: SVU will once again see the return of ADA Rafael Barba, as played by Raúl Esparza. He will appear in the season 23 finale next month. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino, the crime drama series follows the cases handled by the Special Victims Unit in New York City.

The Wrap revealed the following about the return of the Esparza’s character:

“In the May 19 episode, Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) asks for his help when a victim of domestic violence — who’ll be played by Jordana Spiro of TBS comedy My Boys — is prosecuted.”

Viewers last saw Barba on the NBC series in a December episode where he defended Richard Wheatley. Esparza joined the series in season 14, and he was a regular on the series through season 19. He has returned a few times since his departure.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of Esparza on Law & Order: SVU on NBC later this season?