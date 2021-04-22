This Is Us: Season Five Episode Order Shortened, Finale Date Set by NBC

This Is Us is currently airing its fifth season on NBC, and fans will have less to see of the series before the season ends. Two episodes of the season have been dropped, and that means only 16 episodes will air before the finale airs on May 25.

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman star in the NBC drama which follows the Pearson family from the time the couple meets through the lives of the three Pearson children.

Per Entertainment Weekly, the cause for the drop is the pandemic. Several other series have faced similar shortened seasons due to the pandemic and COVID-19 protocols. It is not yet known if the dropped episodes will be added to next season. NBC renewed the drama for three seasons of 18 episodes each during season three.

This Is Us will return with the three episodes left of the fifth season on May 11.

