This Is Us: Season Five Production Date Set for NBC Series

This Is Us already has its premiere date for its fifth season set, and now fans know when the cast will likely head back to work. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and Susan Kelechi Watson star in this drama that follows the Pearson family as they go through their lives.

Deadline reported that production will start on season five of the series on September 24. That could change before that date arrives, but right now that is the start date. The fifth season of the NBC drama will premiere on November 11.

Dan Fogelman revealed that This Is Us will include COVID-19 in the new season. The writers have decided to “attack things head on.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of This Is Us on NBC? Will you watch the new season?