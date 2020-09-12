Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

This Is Us: Season Five Production Date Set for NBC Series

by Regina Avalos,

This Is Us TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

This Is Us already has its premiere date for its fifth season set, and now fans know when the cast will likely head back to work. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and Susan Kelechi Watson star in this drama that follows the Pearson family as they go through their lives.

Deadline reported that production will start on season five of the series on September 24. That could change before that date arrives, but right now that is the start date. The fifth season of the NBC drama will premiere on November 11.

Dan Fogelman revealed that This Is Us will include COVID-19 in the new season. The writers have decided to “attack things head on.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of This Is Us on NBC? Will you watch the new season?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Curt Levesque Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Curt Levesque
Reader
Curt Levesque

“This Is Us” airs on Tuesday nights on NBC and it will be back on Tuesday night, November 10th, not the 11th, which is a Wednesday!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
September 12, 2020 11:03 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz