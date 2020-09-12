George & Tammy: Spectrum & Paramount Announce New Jessica Chastain Series

George & Tammy has been ordered, and it is a joint production of Spectrum and Paramount Network. The series will chronicle the lives of Tammy Wynette and George Jones as they rose to fame in the country music business. Jessica Chastain has been cast as Wynette in the series.

Spectrum revealed more about the new limited series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network announced they will co-produce and air the limited series George & Tammy starring Golden Globe® Winner and Oscar® Nominee Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty) as the first lady of country music, Tammy Wynette. The limited series chronicles the country music power couple, Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. After a nine-month exclusive run for Spectrum subscribers, George & Tammy will have a second window on ViacomCBS forthcoming streaming service and Paramount Network.

Abe Sylvia (Dead to Me) serves as creator and executive producer along with executive producers Andrew Lazar (American Sniper), Josh Brolin and Chastain. David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari are executive producers from 101 Studios (Yellowstone) along with writer and executive producer Bryan Goluboff. The series is based on the book, The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, penned by the couple’s daughter, Georgette Jones.

Remembered as the “First Lady of Country Music,” Tammy Wynette’s lyrics tackled real life issues including loneliness, divorce and heartbreak. Wynette’s most successful song “Stand by Your Man” is one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist. Wynette’s 20 number one songs on the country charts cemented her place as one of the most influential women in music. Her tumultuous marriage to country superstar George Jones in 1969 gave life to iconic duets including, “We’re Gonna Hold On,” “Golden Ring” and “Near You.”

“I first read Abe’s feature script a few years ago and couldn’t get it out of my head — the examination of human frailty and redemption was so unexpected, given the glitz and glamour of the subject matter,” said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals. “We all thought we knew who Tammy Wynette was, but there is so much more to her that we never saw. Jessica brings her incredible depth of intelligence, empathy and strength to peel back all the layers of this country superstar. It’s an honor to work with this dream team — all the producers and our partners at 101 Studios and Paramount Network — we can’t wait to bring this incredible series to our viewers.”

“I’ve been a massive fan of George & Tammy’s iconic music since I was a kid, leading me to chase this incredible script by Abe for years,” said Keith Cox, President of ViacomCBS’s Entertainment & Youth Studios. “It’s a dream come true to have Jessica at the forefront of the complex tale behind Tammy Wynette. We are thrilled to share this series about two legends with the world on ViacomCBS forthcoming streaming service and Paramount Network.”

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this story to life,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “This project has been a labor of love for everyone involved, especially Andrew (Lazar) and Jessica (Chastain). We first heard about it nearly seven years ago when it was pitched as a feature film. After Abe Sylvia’s success in television with Nurse Jackie and Dead to Me, we thought George & Tammy could also be re-envisioned as a series. With Abe at the helm of the project, Andrew producing, and Jessica attached to star, we can finally bring George and Tammy’s story to the screen.”