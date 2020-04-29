The Titan Games: Season Two Premiere Date Set by NBC

The Titan Games are coming back! NBC has set a premiere date for the sports competition series hosted by Dwayne Johnson, and all 13 episodes of the series have already been filmed.

“NBC’s hit athletic competition series The Titan Games will premiere Monday, May 25 with a 2-hour episode from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT.

Beginning June 1, The Titan Games will begin airing in its regularly scheduled 8-9 p.m. timeslot.

Executive produced and hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the series offers everyday people a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in epic head-to-head challenges designed to test the mind, body and heart.

In the absence of sports, The Titan Games will give audiences their much-needed dose of high-level competition. This season includes an incredible group of athletes and everyday heroes with inspirational stories. There are doctors, nurses, veterans and teachers set to compete in the Titan arena, and this season they will also have to beat world-class professional athletes, including Olympic gold medalists, NFL stars and UFC champions, to become Titans. Professional athletes to be revealed soon.

In its first season, The Titan Games scored a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 with 6.0 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens. Its Jan. 3, 2019 premiere has grown to a 3.8 rating in 18-49 and 10.5 million viewers with all digital and linear delayed viewing counted to date. Through the season, The Titan Games reached a total of more than 48 million viewers.

Inspired by Johnson’s desire to motivate global audiences to achieve their greatness, this unparalleled athletic competition gives men and women across the country the opportunity to step inside the Titan arena and push beyond their limits. Competitors will battle opponents in unforgiving head-to-head challenges, designed by Johnson. Winners will advance to the ultimate challenge of Mt. Olympus, the consummate athletic test of speed, strength, agility and endurance.

The Titan Games will not only test the competitors’ physical strength, but also their mental and emotional fortitude. In the end, the Titans will return to battle against one another, with one man and one woman emerging as Titan Champion and each winning a grand prize of $100,000. If one of the professional athletes wins, their prize money will go to a charity of their choosing.

The Titan Games is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Seven Bucks Productions. Dwayne Johnson, Arthur Smith, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, David Friedman, and Anthony Storm will serve as executive producers for the series.”