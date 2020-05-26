The Titan Games: Season Two Ratings



The Rock has had some blockbuster movies in the theaters but his Titan Games TV show wasn’t a blockbuster in the ratings last year. This NBC series is changing the format a bit in season two. Will the changes cause the ratings to rise or, will the numbers fall even lower? Will The Titan Games be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

An athletic competition, The Titan Games is hosted by executive producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Sports and entertainment journalist Cari Champion and Alex “Golden Boy” Mendez provide commentary. In season two, the competition has a new format with regional brackets and the addition of Professional Athlete Titans representing each region. Competitors from a regional division compete in a best of three competition. The winner moves on to battle a Pro-Athlete Titan on Mt. Olympus, the consummate athletic test of speed, strength, agility, and endurance.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/26 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of The Titan Games on NBC averaged a 1.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.02 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

