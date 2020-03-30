Will & Grace: NBC Sets Date for (Second) Series Finale and Retrospective Special

Get ready to say good-bye to Will & Grace for the second time. The series finale for the series is soon approaching, and fans will be able to see the special episode on April 23. It will be proceeded by a retrospective episode hosted by Eric McCormack.

“In the season finale episode, “It’s Time,” with the apartment packed up, Will (Eric McCormack) is determined to not reminisce about his life in the city or his ex, McCoy (guest star Matt Bomer). Grace (Debra Messing), on the verge of giving birth, keeps having false alarms of going into labor. At the behest of Stan, Karen (Megan Mullally) goes to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband. Jack’s (Sean Hayes) dream of taking a bow on a Broadway stage becomes a very real possibility. Minnie Driver and Brian Jordan Alvarez guest star.”

The retrospective will feature clips from past episodes and interviews with stars of the series and other celebrities.

Before the finale, fans will see the special I Love Lucy themed episode on April 9.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Will & Grace end for a second time?