Watchmen: HBO Series Cast Revise Characters to Become the Washmen

by Regina Avalos,

Watchmen TV Show on HBO: canceled or renewed?

Watchmen will not be returning for a second season, but the characters of the HBO series did come together once again to help their fans know how to take care of themselves during this pandemic. Each member of the cast shot a short scene with their character demonstrating proper hand washing techniques, per Variety. They are now the ‘washmen.’

The cast of the Watchmen on HBO includes Regina King, Jean Smart, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tim Blake Nelson, Jovan Adepo, Dustin Kyle Ingram, Sara Vickers, Tom Mison and Andrew Howard. The group posted the video on the Watchmen Twitter. Check that out below.

What do you think? Are you happy to see these characters together again? Do you still want a second season?


