Stumble: NBC Orders Mockumentary Comedy Series Starring Jenny Lyon

Stumble is headed to NBC. The network has ordered the mockumentary-style comedy series for next season. The series will take viewers into the competitive world of junior college cheerleading.

Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy star in the series written by siblings Liz and Jeff Astrof.

According to Deadline, the series was ordered just days before the options on the cast contracts ran out. The Stumble pilot was popular in internal screenings at NBC, so it was likely to be picked up.

What do you think? Will you watch this new comedy when it comes to NBC?