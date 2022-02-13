This Is Us: Series Creator Has Movie Idea About Jack and NBC President Likes It

This Is Us will air its finale on May 24th, and Dan Fogelman is not against revisiting the Pearson family at a later date. In fact, he has one possible film idea that NBC would totally stand behind.

Starring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman, the series follows the Pearson family with journeys between past, present, and future.

In a recent panel, Fogelman said the following about his idea for the return of the NBC series, per The Wrap:

“I don’t know what that [movie] would be. By the end of this season, I think we’ll have told the complete story, so I’m not sure it’s like if you’re doing the movie of like what would have happened if Jack survived the fire or something.”

New episodes of This Is Us return after the Winter Olympics.

What do you think? Are you sad to see This Is Us end? Would you want to see a film showing an alternate timeline for Jack and his family?