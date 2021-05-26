Debris: Season Two? NBC Series Creator and Star Share Hopes for Renewal

Debris aired its first season finale on Monday, and the future of the series is still up in the air. With the finale ending with a cliffhanger, viewers are wondering if the series will return.

Both the creator of the NBC series, J.H. Wyman, and the star of the sci-fi drama, Jonathan Tucker, spoke about the future of the series with Deadline.

Wyman said the following about the choice to end the season with a cliffhanger:

“You know, it’s like, yeah, we always say that, but the first season of a show is always supposed to be an origin story, and that people are supposed to grab the handlebars and say now what the show is, okay, I get it. But then, we’re supposed to recontextualize it as you move forward, and, it’s no mistake that Sebastian Roché’s last line is, plays the character of Brill, is, “Let’s begin,” because it’s supposed to just completely change your expectations, and realize there’s so much more to come.”

Tucker was also positive about the future of Debris. He said the following:

“The smartest leaders in business invest in people over ideas, and while Debris is a great idea, it’s run by an even better person. And you know, when you are in, again, probably any business, but I can speak specifically to the creative endeavor of entertainment, you have to take a leap of faith with people, and you take a leap of faith with the machines, with your acting partners, and the crew that comes together.”

If the show is cancelled, Wyman says:

Well, if the worst case is to happen, that, they decide that they weren’t going to continue this, I would look for other avenues to continue telling this story, because I think that the story itself is really a story worth writing about, and so much more to tell. I would say that, that even if it didn’t work out at NBC, I would try to get it somewhere somehow., I really believe in the show, and I love, love, love my fans. I love the people that believe in this work, and last thing, and I want to give them something that they enjoy.

It is not known when NBC will make a decision about the future of the sci-fi series.

What do you think? Do you want to see a second season of Debris on NBC? Would you watch the show on a different channel or service?