NCIS: New Orleans: Season Eight? What Might Happened on the Cancelled CBS Drama

NCIS: New Orleans wrapped on CBS after seven seasons on Sunday night, and now the man in charge of the series is revealing what fans would have seen next on the drama if it had returned for an eighth season.

The series ended with Agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) being given the chance to spend more time with the son he never knew he had. Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and CCH Pounder also starred in the drama following the NCIS office in New Orleans.

Christopher Silber said the following about what would have happened next on NCIS: New Orleans, per TV Insider:

“Certainly we would have wanted to explore and we were excited about exploring Pride’s relationship with his son and digging deep into that and seeing what that means to discover that you have a son who is nearly fully grown and to try to build a relationship and try to build those ties. It would be challenging for sure. We thought that the young man who played Connor was fantastic and there was great chemistry with Pride and with Jimmy as well. As well as solve incredibly interesting and fun Navy crimes.”

As for seeing the characters from the CBS series again, fans could see them on NCIS or the new NCIS: Hawaii at some point, but there are no plans for that at this time.

What do you think? Did you want an eighth season of NCIS: New Orleans on CBS?