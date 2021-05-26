The Blacklist, Goldbergs, Good Doctor: Sony TV Chief on Future of Series

The Goldbergs and The Blacklist may air on different networks, but they are both products of Sony Pictures TV Studios. The president of Sony Pictures TV recently spoke about the future of both shows and the possibility of spin-offs for them and another Sony series, The Good Doctor.

Jeff Frost said the following about The Goldbergs (ABC) and The Blacklist (NBC), per Deadline:

“Our hope is that both series would continue. There has been no conversation about it being the final season for (The Goldbergs or The Blacklist). We haven’t gone into this being the final season; our hope is that there will be many more seasons of both shows.”

Each series has also had a spin-off that went to series before being cancelled, and viewers could see more spin-offs in the future. “Anything is possible, let’s see how the next season does but anything is possible,” he said.

As for The Good Doctor, fans could also see a spin-off of that series in the future.

“I think it’s always a possibility; it’s something we would love to see happen. Obviously we don’t want to do anything that is going to impact the mothership but at the same time we do think there is a potential for that.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of these three shows? Do you want more spin-offs? How long should they continue?