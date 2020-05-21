The Goldbergs: Season Eight; Family Comedy Series Renewal Ordered by ABC

The Goldbergs are stayin’ golden for an eighth season. ABC just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for the 2020-21 broadcast season.
Set in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, and loosely based on the experiences of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, this comedy looks at life as seen by a young boy growing up in the Goldberg family in the 1980s. The cast includes Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, George Segal, Jeff Garlin, and Patton Oswalt (voice).
The seventh season of The Goldbergs averaged a 0.87 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.17 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 26% and 15%, respectively. The series still has a strong fan base, though. The Goldbergs is ABC‘s fifth highest-rated scripted series for the 2019-20 season.
The great thing about shows in the 80s is they generally knew when to end the show. Sometimes they went on a season or two too long, but they knew it was time to go. Knight Rider had to end. Alf had to end (even though it was a cliffhanger). Family Ties ended. All except Saturday Night Live, which outlasted it’s terrible seasons to be great again later in the decade and then eventually a show so bad in the new century it reminds me of those old Faces of Death videos… without the funny parts.