The Goldbergs: Season Eight; Family Comedy Series Renewal Ordered by ABC

The Goldbergs are stayin’ golden for an eighth season. ABC just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

Set in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, and loosely based on the experiences of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, this comedy looks at life as seen by a young boy growing up in the Goldberg family in the 1980s. The cast includes Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, George Segal, Jeff Garlin, and Patton Oswalt (voice).

The seventh season of The Goldbergs averaged a 0.87 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.17 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 26% and 15%, respectively. The series still has a strong fan base, though. The Goldbergs is ABC‘s fifth highest-rated scripted series for the 2019-20 season.

What do you think? Do you watch The Goldbergs on ABC? Should season eight be the final season for this comedy?