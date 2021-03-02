Debris: Season One Ratings



Due to low ratings, many science-fiction shows don’t last very long on network television. However, this one feels like it might be different. Will Debris be cancelled or renewed for season two on NBC? Stay tuned.

A science-fiction drama series, the Debris TV show stars Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scroobius Pip. The story begins as mysterious wreckage starts falling from the sky. A secretive international agency named Orbital is tasked with figuring out what the wreckage is, where it came from, and most importantly — what it can do. British MI6 operative Finola Jones (Steele) and American CIA agent Bryan Beneventi (Tucker) are partners but they have very different styles. However, they have no choice but to trust each other as they track down the debris scattered across the Western Hemisphere. Each fragment has unpredictable, powerful, and sometimes dangerous effects on the everyday people who find it. They must race against time as shadowy outside forces seek these objects for nefarious purposes.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the Debris TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?