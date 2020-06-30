Debris: NBC Orders SciFi Series By Creator of Almost Human

Debris is coming to NBC. The new sci-fi series is from the creator of Almost Human. Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele will star in the new series from J.H. Wyman.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Written by Wyman, Debris is said to be in the vein of The X-Files and Men In Black. In it, two agents, played by Steele and Tucker, from two different continents, and two different mindsets, must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.”

A premiere date for this series was not set.

