Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Debris: NBC Orders SciFi Series By Creator of Almost Human

by Regina Avalos,

Debris TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

Debris is coming to NBC. The new sci-fi series is from the creator of Almost Human. Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele will star in the new series from J.H. Wyman.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Written by Wyman, Debris is said to be in the vein of The X-Files and Men In Black. In it, two agents, played by Steele and Tucker, from two different continents, and two different mindsets, must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.”

A premiere date for this series was not set.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.