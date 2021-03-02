Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 1, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scroobius Pip.

A science-fiction drama series, the Debris TV show begins as mysterious wreckage starts falling from the sky.

Members of a secretive international agency named Orbital are tasked with figuring out what the wreckage is, where it came from, and most importantly — what it can do.

British MI6 operative Finola Jones (Steele) and American CIA agent Bryan Beneventi (Tucker) are partners but they have very different styles. She’s warm, intuitive, and detail-oriented, while he’s charming, confident, and guarded.

But, they have no choice but to trust each other as they track down the debris scattered across the Western Hemisphere. Each fragment has unpredictable, powerful, and sometimes dangerous effects on the everyday people who find it.

Every discovery is also a race against time because shadowy outside forces seek these objects for nefarious purposes.

