Airing on the NBC television network, the Debris TV show stars Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scroobius Pip. The story begins as mysterious wreckage starts falling from the sky. A secretive international agency named Orbital is tasked with figuring out what the wreckage is, where it came from, and most importantly — what it can do. British MI6 operative Finola Jones (Steele) and American CIA agent Bryan Beneventi (Tucker) are partners but they have very different styles. However, they have no choice but to trust each other as they track down the debris scattered across the Western Hemisphere. Each fragment has unpredictable, powerful, and sometimes dangerous effects on the everyday people who find it. They must race against time as shadowy outside forces seek these objects for nefarious purposes.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Debris averages a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.37 million viewers. Find out how Debris stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 3, 2021, Debris has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Debris for season two? Science-Fiction series don’t typically survive very long on network television but this one seems a little different. Despite the trend, I think Debris will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Debris cancellation or renewal news.



