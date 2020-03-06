Indebted: Season One Ratings

Steven Weber and Fran Drescher have each had long careers and starred in numerous TV shows. Some series have run for many seasons while others have been cancelled after just one or two. How will Indebted, their new NBC show, perform in the ratings? Will Indebted be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A family sitcom that was created by comic Dan Levy, the Indebted TV show stars Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, Jessy Hodges, with Steven Weber and Fran Drescher. Young parents Dave (Pally) and Rebecca (Elliott) are ready to reclaim their life after years of diapers and sleepless nights with their young kids. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave’s parents, Stew (Weber) and Debbie (Drescher), show up unannounced. Thanks to mishandling their finances, the couple’s broke and they need help paying down a sizable debt.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the Indebted TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?