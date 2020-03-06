Menu

Indebted: Season One Viewer Votes

Indebted TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Will Dave evict his parents in the first season of the Indebted TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Indebted is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Indebted here.

An NBC family sitcom, the Indebted TV show stars Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, Jessy Hodges, with Steven Weber and Fran Drescher. Young parents Dave (Pally) and Rebecca (Elliott) are ready to reclaim their life after years of diapers and sleepless nights with their young kids. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave’s parents, Stew (Weber) and Debbie (Drescher), show up unannounced. Thanks to mishandling their finances, the couple’s broke and they need help paying down a sizable debt.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Indebted TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Indebted should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC?



Kevin Macdonald
Kevin Macdonald

I feel Indebted should be renewed for a 2nd season because I love seeing Fran Drescher and I’ve loved her since her hit series THE NANNY. With “Will & Grace,” being one of the shows coming to an end, I think “Indebted” needs to be given a chance.

February 27, 2020 8:06 pm
Mlee
Mlee

Wow, I tried, really did. I gave this show 3 episodes and that’s all I could stand. I was excited to see 2 old school sit-com actors like Drescher & Weber in a new show, but not even they can save this stinker. Pally’s acting is below high school drama level and Abby Elliott isn’t much better. Fran is so busy “chewing up the scenery” while Steven looks like he wonders what the hell he’s doing there. Not really familiar with Jesse Hodges but she’s really doing the only semi decent acting job on the show. It’s a shame because… Read more »

February 21, 2020 2:26 am
WHY IS SHE ON
WHY IS SHE ON

TERRIBLE…..sorry but fran dresher isnt funny anymore, not that she ever really was..and her “acting” has gotten considerably worse, to bad, the other actors on the show are decent at their craft, but stuck in this hell with her.

February 15, 2020 10:00 am
Lynda L.
Lynda L.

Indebted was just awful

February 14, 2020 8:15 pm
