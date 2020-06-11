Is the first season of NBC’s Perfect Harmony TV show hitting all the right notes? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Perfect Harmony is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the season first episodes of Perfect Harmony here. Status update below.

An NBC single-camera comedy series, Perfect Harmony stars Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Geno Segers, Rizwan Manji, and Spencer Allport. Arthur Cochran (Whitford) is a former Princeton music professor who unexpectedly stumbles into a small-town church’s choir practice. Arthur finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite a major clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness — just when they all need it most. Townspeople include Ginny (Camp), Wayne (Greenberg), Adams (Hill), Dwayne (Segers), Reverend Jax (Manji), and young Cash (Allport).





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Perfect Harmony TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Perfect Harmony on NBC should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

6/11/20 update: Perfect Harmony has been cancelled.