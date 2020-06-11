Is the first season of NBC’s Perfect Harmony TV show hitting all the right notes? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Perfect Harmony is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the season first episodes of Perfect Harmony here. Status update below.
An NBC single-camera comedy series, Perfect Harmony stars Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Geno Segers, Rizwan Manji, and Spencer Allport. Arthur Cochran (Whitford) is a former Princeton music professor who unexpectedly stumbles into a small-town church’s choir practice. Arthur finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite a major clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness — just when they all need it most. Townspeople include Ginny (Camp), Wayne (Greenberg), Adams (Hill), Dwayne (Segers), Reverend Jax (Manji), and young Cash (Allport).
6/11/20 update: Perfect Harmony has been cancelled.
6/11/20 update: Perfect Harmony has been cancelled.
One of the few shows on network tv that has shown any wit or sparkle since BBT went off the air. Networks are too quick to cancel shows that have not immediately caught the attention of the 18-49 group.
I look forward to this show for regular and snarky humor, music, melodrama, and human reality with kindness.
I will really see this cancellation as “ are we really sinking into more reality type Tv .” I only watch a few shows per week, so won’t watch just anything. I feel the acting is just great Come on, network
I love the show and was charmed by this collection of misfits from the first episode….Compared to some of our other choices these days, it’s just a fun show about simple struggles and having the small town underdogs coming out mostly on top. There is no real leader of this group even though we are to think it is the big-time guy from a big town who ends up claiming the chorus as his own. They all appear to contribute equally to each other’s success, happiness and well-being…..
Perfect Harmony is one of the BEST new shows on TV. We look forward to it every week. Such talent! Please do not cancel it!!!
I love this show! Please do not cancel it.
Do Not Cancel ‘Perfect Harmony’. It is a funny show! Great cast and just a good show. RENEW and keep on TV. Thanks! ~ Peace, Marc
Renew Perfect Harmony!
Love the show. Music is good. Leaves one happy and hopeful.
Please don’t cancel!! Love this show
When will this show be back on?