Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Perfect Harmony: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

Perfect Harmony TV show on NBC: season 1 viewer votes (cancel or renew?)

(Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)

Is the first season of NBC’s Perfect Harmony TV show hitting all the right notes? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Perfect Harmony is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the season first episodes of Perfect Harmony here. Status update below.

An NBC single-camera comedy series, Perfect Harmony stars Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Geno Segers, Rizwan Manji, and Spencer Allport. Arthur Cochran (Whitford) is a former Princeton music professor who unexpectedly stumbles into a small-town church’s choir practice. Arthur finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite a major clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness — just when they all need it most. Townspeople include Ginny (Camp), Wayne (Greenberg), Adams (Hill), Dwayne (Segers), Reverend Jax (Manji), and young Cash (Allport).

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Perfect Harmony TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Perfect Harmony on NBC should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

6/11/20 update: Perfect Harmony has been cancelled.



Canceled and renewed TV show

25
Leave a Reply

avatar
25 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
23 Comment authors
JaneSandyVerna ConnerDenise SanguinettiNan Woods Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Jane
Reader
Jane

One of the few shows on network tv that has shown any wit or sparkle since BBT went off the air. Networks are too quick to cancel shows that have not immediately caught the attention of the 18-49 group.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 9, 2020 12:49 pm
Sandy
Reader
Sandy

I look forward to this show for regular and snarky humor, music, melodrama, and human reality with kindness.
I will really see this cancellation as “ are we really sinking into more reality type Tv .” I only watch a few shows per week, so won’t watch just anything. I feel the acting is just great Come on, network

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
May 15, 2020 10:35 pm
Verna Conner
Reader
Verna Conner

I love the show and was charmed by this collection of misfits from the first episode….Compared to some of our other choices these days, it’s just a fun show about simple struggles and having the small town underdogs coming out mostly on top. There is no real leader of this group even though we are to think it is the big-time guy from a big town who ends up claiming the chorus as his own. They all appear to contribute equally to each other’s success, happiness and well-being…..

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
April 27, 2020 3:43 pm
Denise Sanguinetti
Reader
Denise Sanguinetti

Perfect Harmony is one of the BEST new shows on TV. We look forward to it every week. Such talent! Please do not cancel it!!!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
April 3, 2020 12:04 am
Nan Woods
Reader
Nan Woods

I love this show! Please do not cancel it.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
April 2, 2020 11:09 am
Marc
Reader
Marc

Do Not Cancel ‘Perfect Harmony’. It is a funny show! Great cast and just a good show. RENEW and keep on TV. Thanks! ~ Peace, Marc

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
March 27, 2020 7:19 pm
Dale L Peterson
Reader
Dale L Peterson

Renew Perfect Harmony!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
March 26, 2020 6:35 pm
Kathy
Reader
Kathy

Love the show. Music is good. Leaves one happy and hopeful.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
March 14, 2020 1:50 am
Lynn Schantz
Reader
Lynn Schantz

Please don’t cancel!! Love this show

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
March 7, 2020 12:33 pm
Trixie
Reader
Trixie

When will this show be back on?

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
February 20, 2020 9:43 am
1 2
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz