Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

NBC TV Shows: 2019-20 Viewer Votes

Published:

2018-19 NBC TV shows Viewer Votes - Which shows would the viewers cancel or renew?

Image: NBC, DepositPhotos

Every year, the NBC television network airs new and continuing TV series. Many are cancelled and many are renewed by the season’s end. Although everyone understands that Nielsen ratings usually play a big role in TV cancellations and renewals, most fans do not get to participate in that system. So, we are offering you the chance to rate NBC TV shows here, instead.

NBC TV series that have premiered (so far) during the 2019-20 television season: America’s Got Talent: The Champions, The Blacklist, Bluff City Law, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Ellen’s Game of Games, Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, Good Girls, The Good Place, Indebted, Law & Order: SVU, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Little Big Shots, Making It, Manifest, New Amsterdam, Perfect Harmony, Sunnyside, Superstore, This Is Us, The Voice, Will & Grace, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Here’s a ranking of how the NBC TV shows from the 2019-20 season stack up with our readers. Rate the TV series you watch via the “Vote Now” the links, below. (You can see how all of the 2019-20 network shows rank here.)

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which NBC TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? If it were left up to you, which NBC TV shows would be cancelled or renewed for another season? Don’t forget to vote, and please share your thoughts, below.


Canceled and renewed TV show

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Marilyn PelusoWendy MehanJohnJennieMargaret Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Marilyn Peluso
Reader
Marilyn Peluso

New Amsterdam is absolutely one of most favorite shows now on tv!!! I just watched the 1-21 episode and I am REALLY UPSET!!!!! PLEASE do NOT match Max with that new woman he met in the babies’ waiting room! I am waiting SO VERY patiently for him to get together with Dr. Helen Sharpe!!!!! If he ends up with that other woman, I’ll probably stop watching!!!!’

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
January 24, 2020 12:32 am
Wendy Mehan
Reader
Wendy Mehan

Bluff City Law best show on tv

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
December 30, 2019 5:10 pm
Wendy Mehan
Reader
Wendy Mehan

The best show on tv and NBC cancelled it. I hope Netfix picks it up

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
December 30, 2019 5:09 pm
Jennie
Reader
Jennie

Please DON’T CANCEL BLUFF CITY LAW!!!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
November 18, 2019 10:23 pm
Margaret
Reader
Margaret

We really HATE the narrative playing during the program. Example: He said with a smile on his face. Really I can see that

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
September 24, 2019 10:53 pm
John
Reader
John

Margaret, you have to learn how to turn off “described video” on your TV or set-top box.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
December 2, 2019 10:30 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz