Viewer Votes Ranking for the 2019-20 Network TV Shows

TV shows: canceled or renewed?

Like it or not, network TV series typically live and die by their Nielsen ratings. Since most fans do not live in Nielsen households, the average person’s preferences aren’t taken into account, and that is frustrating. While we can’t change the system, we want to give you an outlet for your opinions, so we invite you to vote for your favorite 2019-20 network TV shows here. Which programs are the best or the worst? If it were up to you, which TV series would be cancelled and renewed?  

ABC TV series this season (so far): American Housewife, American Idol, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Black-ish, Bless This Mess, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, Emergence, For Life, Fresh Off the Boat, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, The Great American Baking Show, The Great Christmas Light Fight, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder, Kids Say the Darndest Things, A Million Little Things, Mixed-ish, Modern Family, The Rookie, Schooled, Shark Tank, Single Parents, Station 19, and Stumptown.

CBS TV series this season (so far): All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, Bull, Carol’s Second Act, Evil, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, God Friended Me, Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary, Magnum PI, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, The Neighborhood, SEAL Team, SWAT, Survivor, SWAT, Tommy, Undercover Boss, The Unicorn, and Young Sheldon.

The CW TV series this season (so far): All American, Arrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Charmed, The Christmas Caroler Challenge, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Katy Keene, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Supergirl, and Supernatural.

FOX TV series this season (so far): 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Almost Family, Bless The Harts, Bob’s Burgers, Deputy, Duncanville, Empire, Family Guy, Flirty Dancing, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Last Man Standing, Lego Masters, The Masked Singer, The Moodys, Outmatched, Prodigal Son, The Resident, and The Simpsons.

NBC TV series this season (so far): America’s Got Talent: The Champions, The Blacklist, Bluff City Law, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Ellen’s Game of Games, Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, Good Girls, The Good Place, Indebted, Law & Order: SVU, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Little Big Shots, Making It, Manifest, New Amsterdam, Perfect Harmony, Sunnyside, Superstore, This Is Us, The Voice, Will & Grace, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

What do you think? Which network TV shows do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? If it were your call, which TV series would be cancelled or renewed for another season? Don’t forget to vote, and please share your thoughts, below.



Station 19 is worthless. Nobody including me likes it. Just another way to get people to watch it before Grey’s Anatomy which isn’t working.

MORE BEWITCH! DARREN AND SAMANTHA!

Fox’s Lone Star:911 caught my interest initially because Rob Lowe is an excellent actor. However, after watching the first five shows, his character’s ego is so overwhelming , I’ve lost interest in the story and will not watch any more.

Agree… it’s pretty terrible all the way around, sadly. The other 911 is so good!

Which one? The one with Angela Bassett? If so yeah I so agree.

I love to watch supernatural hope it returns every year.

