Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Perfect Harmony: Cancelled by NBC or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

Perfect Harmony TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Perfect Harmony TV show on NBCIs this TV series music to your ears? Has the Perfect Harmony TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Perfect Harmony, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Perfect Harmony stars Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Geno Segers, Rizwan Manji, and Spencer Allport. Arthur Cochran (Whitford) is a former Princeton music professor who unexpectedly stumbles into a small-town church’s choir practice. Arthur finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite a major clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness — just when they all need it most. Townspeople include Ginny (Camp), Wayne (Greenberg), Adams (Hill), Dwayne (Segers), Reverend Jax (Manji), and young Cash (Allport).
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Perfect Harmony averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.94 million viewers. Find out how Perfect Harmony stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Perfect Harmony has been cancelled, so there will not be a second season. Could this series be revived someday?
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Perfect Harmony for season two? The ratings are very low and keep dropping lower so I don’t see this show being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Perfect Harmony cancellation or renewal news.

6/11/20 update: Perfect Harmony has been cancelled.
 

Perfect Harmony Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Were you hoping the Perfect Harmony TV show would be renewed for a second season? How do you feel that NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

61
Leave a Reply

avatar
59 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
59 Comment authors
Kristi STeresa ArmstrongShelly VyletelSteveHCDirk Hansen Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kristi S
Reader
Kristi S

I absolutely love this show. Every week I found myself always looking forward to the next episode. It’s my feel good show to get me through the week. Please don’t cancel it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 9, 2020 5:08 pm
Shelly Vyletel
Reader
Shelly Vyletel

I think this is one of the greatest shows of all time. I didn’t even know about it till recently so, did it get bad ratings for lack of marketing?? I haven’t laughed so hard since “Friends.” Please renew. I will spread the word!! I already started. Also I think the writing is brilliant, and so fun. If only there were more shows like these!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 25, 2020 10:35 am
Teresa Armstrong
Reader
Teresa Armstrong

I agree 100% with Shelly Vyletel. Love love love it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 8, 2020 5:38 pm
SteveHC
Reader
SteveHC

A GREAT show but simply way too few viewers to keep it on the NBC broadcast network.

IF its cost can be significantly reduced then PERHAPS it can be relocated to a different NBCU distribution outlet such as USA or Peacock.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 18, 2020 5:22 am
Dirk Hansen
Reader
Dirk Hansen

Please renew.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
April 26, 2020 10:11 am
Kathy a Baker
Reader
Kathy a Baker

Another show on the chopping block without being given much of a chance. This is why I don’t like to try new network shows. It seems like reality tv and gruesome shows are what they think we want. Nobody I know is happy with be inundated with bleak and trashy so called entertainment. Perfect Harmony is a fun loving show with quirky and interesting characters. It’s pretty light hearted and we need that.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
April 20, 2020 9:52 pm
MaBrew
Reader
MaBrew

Loved this show, please don’t cancel.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
April 4, 2020 4:27 pm
Jacquie Kahn
Reader
Jacquie Kahn

Love this show, have a heart, don’t cancel it, great show!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
April 2, 2020 6:51 pm
Elsa Diaz
Reader
Elsa Diaz

Please renew perfect harmony. The show makes me laugh, I love all the characters and they all have a great voice. I look forward to the show. I even watched the reruns on roko twice. This show has great story lines. Please return perfect harmony. What else am I going to watch..

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
April 1, 2020 11:40 am
Judith Hardy
Reader
Judith Hardy

Please Renew this wonderful show! More than ever we need more shows like this that make you laugh and keep wanting more. I so look forward to more Pert Harmony!!!!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
March 31, 2020 4:29 pm
Teena
Reader
Teena

Terrific writers for this show.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
March 21, 2020 10:58 am
Teena
Reader
Teena

The show is terrific. I hope it is renewed. I think their problem has been it is in a terrible time slot. The lead in (show before it) of Will and Grace did not match the type of show Perfect Harmony is. The lead in needs to be something more family oriented.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
March 21, 2020 10:58 am
Dina Goertzen
Reader
Dina Goertzen

PERFECT HARMONY is a great show with a talented cast. I really hope it is renewed.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
March 16, 2020 12:45 pm
Dale Kruep
Reader
Dale Kruep

One of the few shows that both my wife and I enjoyed. The dialog is always quite witty and you have to listen to the give and take between the characters to get the full humor. It doesn’t need to rely on schtick or special effects. We continue to check the listings to see when season 2 begins!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
March 12, 2020 9:58 pm
Barbara Baites
Reader
Barbara Baites

I seldom watch NBC, but was told about this program by the pastor of my church, who also is in the choir with me. The show is very funny and I find myself singing along to the music. PLEASE, NBC, don’t cancel Perfect Harmony!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
March 11, 2020 11:25 pm
1 2 3 4
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz