Vulture Watch
Is this TV series music to your ears? Has the Perfect Harmony TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Perfect Harmony, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the NBC television network, Perfect Harmony stars Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Geno Segers, Rizwan Manji, and Spencer Allport. Arthur Cochran (Whitford) is a former Princeton music professor who unexpectedly stumbles into a small-town church’s choir practice. Arthur finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite a major clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness — just when they all need it most. Townspeople include Ginny (Camp), Wayne (Greenberg), Adams (Hill), Dwayne (Segers), Reverend Jax (Manji), and young Cash (Allport).
Season One Ratings
The first season of Perfect Harmony averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.94 million viewers. Find out how Perfect Harmony stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
Telly’s Take
Will NBC cancel or renew Perfect Harmony for season two? The ratings are very low and keep dropping lower so I don’t see this show being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Perfect Harmony cancellation or renewal news.
6/11/20 update: Perfect Harmony has been cancelled.
Perfect Harmony Cancellation & Renewal Related Links
- TV show ratings are still important. Follow Perfect Harmony‘s weekly ups and downs.
- How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?
- Find more Perfect Harmony TV series news or other NBC TV show news.
- Explore the NBC status page and other TV show status pages.
- Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.
What do you think? Were you hoping the Perfect Harmony TV show would be renewed for a second season? How do you feel that NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?
I absolutely love this show. Every week I found myself always looking forward to the next episode. It’s my feel good show to get me through the week. Please don’t cancel it.
I think this is one of the greatest shows of all time. I didn’t even know about it till recently so, did it get bad ratings for lack of marketing?? I haven’t laughed so hard since “Friends.” Please renew. I will spread the word!! I already started. Also I think the writing is brilliant, and so fun. If only there were more shows like these!!!
I agree 100% with Shelly Vyletel. Love love love it.
A GREAT show but simply way too few viewers to keep it on the NBC broadcast network.
IF its cost can be significantly reduced then PERHAPS it can be relocated to a different NBCU distribution outlet such as USA or Peacock.
Please renew.
Another show on the chopping block without being given much of a chance. This is why I don’t like to try new network shows. It seems like reality tv and gruesome shows are what they think we want. Nobody I know is happy with be inundated with bleak and trashy so called entertainment. Perfect Harmony is a fun loving show with quirky and interesting characters. It’s pretty light hearted and we need that.
Loved this show, please don’t cancel.
Love this show, have a heart, don’t cancel it, great show!
Please renew perfect harmony. The show makes me laugh, I love all the characters and they all have a great voice. I look forward to the show. I even watched the reruns on roko twice. This show has great story lines. Please return perfect harmony. What else am I going to watch..
Please Renew this wonderful show! More than ever we need more shows like this that make you laugh and keep wanting more. I so look forward to more Pert Harmony!!!!
Terrific writers for this show.
The show is terrific. I hope it is renewed. I think their problem has been it is in a terrible time slot. The lead in (show before it) of Will and Grace did not match the type of show Perfect Harmony is. The lead in needs to be something more family oriented.
PERFECT HARMONY is a great show with a talented cast. I really hope it is renewed.
One of the few shows that both my wife and I enjoyed. The dialog is always quite witty and you have to listen to the give and take between the characters to get the full humor. It doesn’t need to rely on schtick or special effects. We continue to check the listings to see when season 2 begins!
I seldom watch NBC, but was told about this program by the pastor of my church, who also is in the choir with me. The show is very funny and I find myself singing along to the music. PLEASE, NBC, don’t cancel Perfect Harmony!