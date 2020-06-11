Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Perfect Harmony stars Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Geno Segers, Rizwan Manji, and Spencer Allport. Arthur Cochran (Whitford) is a former Princeton music professor who unexpectedly stumbles into a small-town church’s choir practice. Arthur finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite a major clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness — just when they all need it most. Townspeople include Ginny (Camp), Wayne (Greenberg), Adams (Hill), Dwayne (Segers), Reverend Jax (Manji), and young Cash (Allport).



Season One Ratings

The first season of Perfect Harmony averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.94 million viewers. Find out how Perfect Harmony stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Perfect Harmony has been cancelled, so there will not be a second season. Could this series be revived someday?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Perfect Harmony for season two? The ratings are very low and keep dropping lower so I don’t see this show being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Perfect Harmony cancellation or renewal news.

6/11/20 update: Perfect Harmony has been cancelled.



