Dateline NBC: Cancelled or Renewed for Season 29 in 2020-21?

by Telly Vulture

Dateline TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 29?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Dateline TV show on NBCHow long can this venerable newsmagazine last? Has the Dateline TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 29th season on NBC in 2020-21? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Dateline NBC season 29. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A news magazine airing on the NBC television network, Dateline NBC covers stories ranging from mysteries to documentaries and in-depth investigations. Anchor Lester Holt is joined by NBC correspondents like Andrea Canning, Hoda Kotb, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, and Dennis Murphy. Contributing anchors include Willie Geist, Natalie Morales, Meredith Vieira, Kate Snow, and Craig Melvin.
 

Season 28 Ratings

The Friday editions of the 28th season of Dateline NBC are averaging a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.50 million viewers. Compared to the Friday episodes of season 27, that’s down by 3% in the demo and up by 4% in viewership. Find out how Dateline stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 9, 2020, Dateline has not been cancelled or renewed for a 29th season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

With a long-running news program like this, cancellation is far less likely than changing up the anchor and/or correspondents or otherwise shaking up the format. Once again, I’m sure that Dateline will be renewed for another next year. Subscribe for free updates on any Dateline NBC cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Should NBC renew its Dateline TV show for season 29? Will this news magazine TV series ever be cancelled?



Bobbie
Reader
Bobbie

Please do NOT CANCEL DATELINE!! I really enjoy this show, especially because it’s true. And Keith Morrison is the BEST!

March 6, 2020 7:56 pm
HenryW
Reader
HenryW

I love watching Manifest every week

February 24, 2020 7:55 pm
ginny beldam
Reader
ginny beldam

I LOVE DATELINE. I have seen every single show. I need to see some new ones. I know I’m not the only one out there that loves this show. Apparently Melania Trump watches it too.:)

February 21, 2020 12:47 pm
clowney
Reader
clowney

I have not missed a single episode of Dateline for as long as it has been on! Absolutely they must renew it.

December 5, 2019 6:33 am
Sal
Reader
Sal

Love Dateline Renew

October 19, 2019 4:59 pm
