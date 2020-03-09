Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A news magazine airing on the NBC television network, Dateline NBC covers stories ranging from mysteries to documentaries and in-depth investigations. Anchor Lester Holt is joined by NBC correspondents like Andrea Canning, Hoda Kotb, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, and Dennis Murphy. Contributing anchors include Willie Geist, Natalie Morales, Meredith Vieira, Kate Snow, and Craig Melvin.



Season 28 Ratings

The Friday editions of the 28th season of Dateline NBC are averaging a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.50 million viewers. Compared to the Friday episodes of season 27, that’s down by 3% in the demo and up by 4% in viewership. Find out how Dateline stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 9, 2020, Dateline has not been cancelled or renewed for a 29th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

With a long-running news program like this, cancellation is far less likely than changing up the anchor and/or correspondents or otherwise shaking up the format. Once again, I’m sure that Dateline will be renewed for another next year. Subscribe for free updates on any Dateline NBC cancellation or renewal news.



