Dateline NBC: Season 30? Has the NBC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Dateline NBC TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 30?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Dateline NBC TV show on NBC. What stories are left to be covered? Has the Dateline NBC TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 30th season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Dateline NBC, season 30.  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Dateline NBC is a newsmagazine that’s the longest-running series in the network’s primetime history. The program covers stories ranging from mysteries to documentaries and in-depth investigations. Anchor Lester Holt is joined by correspondents like Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, and Dennis Murphy.
 

Season 29 Ratings

The Monday episodes of the 29th season of Dateline NBC averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.04 million viewers. Compared to season 28, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership.

Find out how Dateline NBC stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of September 23, 2020, Dateline NBC has not been cancelled or renewed for a 30th season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Dateline NBC for season 30? This is the network’s longest-running series in primetime so, I don’t think there’s any way that it will be cancelled. I’m sure it will be renewed for a 30th anniversary season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dateline NBC cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Dateline NBC TV show will be renewed for a 30th season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?



