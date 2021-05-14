Dateline NBC: Season 30; NBC News Series Renewed for 2021-22 Season

NBC is getting ready to celebrate. The peacock network has renewed Dateline NBC for a 30th anniversary season for 2021-22.

Airing on the NBC television network, Dateline NBC is a news magazine that’s the longest-running series in the network’s primetime history. The program covers stories ranging from mysteries to documentaries and in-depth investigations. Anchor Lester Holt is joined by correspondents like Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, and Dennis Murphy.

The Friday episodes of the 29th season average a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.00 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season 28, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership. This season, original episodes have also aired on Sunday, Monday, and Thursday nights, along with Saturday night reruns.

