Dateline NBC: Season 29 Ratings (2020-21)

A newsmagazine that’s the longest-running series in the network’s primetime history, Dateline NBC covers stories ranging from mysteries to documentaries and in-depth investigations. Anchor Lester Holt is joined by correspondents like Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, and Dennis Murphy.

For comparisons: On Fridays, season 28 of Dateline NBC averaged a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.52 million viewers. On Mondays, season 28 of Dateline NBC averaged a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.26 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

