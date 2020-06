Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Dateline, Chicago PD: MyNetworkTV Sets 2020-21 Schedule

MyNetworkTV is leaning on Dick Wolf produced series for its fall line-up, which starts on September 21. All of these episodes previously aired on other networks.

Per Deadline, CSI: Miami is leaving the MyNetworkTV primetime line-up, and the network is adding one more episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Dateline each. Episodes of Chicago P.D. And Law & Order: SVU are also set to air.

The schedule for fall is below.

“Monday 8-9PM — Law & Order: SVU 9-10PM — Law & Order: SVU Tuesday 8-9PM — Chicago P.D. 9-10PM — Chicago P.D. Wednesday 8-9PM — Dateline 9-10PM — Dateline Thursday 8-9PM — Dateline 9-10PM — Law & Order: CI Friday 8-9PM — Law & Order: CI 9-10PM — Law & Order: CI”

What do you think? Are you planning to watch MyNetworkTV this fall?