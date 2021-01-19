Law & Order: Criminal Intent: Annabella Sciorra to Reprise Role for NBC’s SVU

Annabella Sciorra is returning to the world of Law & Order on NBC. The actress appeared in the fifth season of Law & Order: Criminal Intent back in 2005 and 2006 and her Carolyn Barek character will pop up on Law & Order: SVU, which is currently in its 22nd season.

Per TV Line, Det. Barek will join forces with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on a case. The following was revealed about the episode:

“All these years later, Barek is now a lieutenant in the Bronx Special Victims Unit. She’ll show up on SVU when she forms a join task force with Capt. Olivia Benson and the Manhattan SVU to hunt down a series rapist who has struck in both boroughs.”

Viewers will see the episode featuring Sciorra air on the network at some point in February.

Sciorra (above, left) is not the only face returning to the world of Law & Order. Christopher Meloni is still reprising his role for a new NBC addition to the Law & Order franchise. He joined a table read for an episode of Law & Order: SVU which will bring his character back to the franchise.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of Sciorra on the Law & Order: SVU TV show on NBC?