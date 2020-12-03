Law & Order: SVU: Christopher Meloni Attends NBC Series Table Read

Stabler is back on set. Deadline reports Christopher Meloni joined a recent table read for a new episode of Law & Order: SVU.
Meloni played Detective Eliot Stabler on the first 12 seasons of the long-running NBC TV show. The crime drama, which follows NYPD’s special unit on sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence, stars Mariska Hargitay Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino.
On social media, Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight posted a photo of a recent episode read-thru featuring none other than Christopher Meloni. The former SVU star is, as many fans know, returning to the NBC franchise with his own series: Law & Order: Organized Crime.
It’s unclear if Meloni will star in a new episode of SVU, but the table read suggests it’s highly likely.
Well, we had a pretty good read-thru.#SVU #OC pic.twitter.com/lgmuBmcsfE
— Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) December 2, 2020
What do you think? Are you a fan of Law & Order: SVU? Do you miss Stabler?
Leave a Reply