Law & Order: SVU: Christopher Meloni Attends NBC Series Table Read

Stabler is back on set. Deadline reports Christopher Meloni joined a recent table read for a new episode of Law & Order: SVU.

Meloni played Detective Eliot Stabler on the first 12 seasons of the long-running NBC TV show. The crime drama, which follows NYPD’s special unit on sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence, stars Mariska Hargitay Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino.

On social media, Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight posted a photo of a recent episode read-thru featuring none other than Christopher Meloni. The former SVU star is, as many fans know, returning to the NBC franchise with his own series: Law & Order: Organized Crime.

It’s unclear if Meloni will star in a new episode of SVU, but the table read suggests it’s highly likely.

