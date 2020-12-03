Dancing with the Stars: Will Tom Bergeron Return to the ABC TV Series?

Is Bergeron back? Recently, former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron spoke with TV Guide about the possibility of returning to the ABC TV show.

Bergeron hosted the celebrity dancing reality series from 2005 to 2020. He was replaced with Tyra Banks for the show’s 29th season.

In the interview, Bergeron opened up about leaving Dancing with the Stars after 15 years. When asked if there’s a chance he’ll return, he sadly revealed there isn’t:

When people say, “I’m not gonna watch until you’re back,” I say, “Well, there’s really no ‘until’ here.” This train has left the station. I appreciate the sentiment, and I don’t hold it against anybody if they [watch].

Bergeron later reflected on his favorite memories from hosting the ABC TV show, saying his friendships with the cast and crew stand out:

The friendships I have with people who were on camera and behind the camera. I used to throw midseason parties for cast and staff. It helped create a sense of solidarity…and then we’d try to sober up the next day. “

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dancing with the Stars? Do you miss Tom Bergeron?