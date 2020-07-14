Dancing with the Stars: Season 29; Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Dropped by ABC

Dancing with the Stars is returning to ABC for its 29th season later this year, and some big changes were announced this week. Both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews have been let go as hosts of the dancing competition series.

On social media, Bergeron revealed he was informed of his exit. Check out his tweet about Dancing with the Stars below.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

ABC also released their own statement about the departure of Bergeron and Andrews, per E! Online:

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success, Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

Bergeron has hosted the series since its launch in 2005, and Erin joined the series as co-host in 2014. ABC announced the fall return of the series last month.

What do you think? Are you shocked by the exit of both hosts? Are you curious about the new direction for the Dancing with the Stars series?