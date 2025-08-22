Dept. Q: Season Two Renewal Set for Netflix Procedural Series

Dept. Q will have more cases to solve. Netflix has renewed the series for a second season after a successful first season. The series remained in the Global top 10 for six weeks.

Matthew Goode, Chloe Pirrie, Jamie Sives, Mark Bonnar, Alexej Manvelov, Leah Byrne, Kate Dickie, Shirley Henderson. Kelly Macdonald and Tom Bulpett star in the series, which follows DCI Carl Morck (Goode) and his team as they solve cold cases.

Goode said the following about the show’s renewal:

“I’d like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Department Q’s storylines. We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill!”

Mona Qureshi and Manda Levin, from Netflix said: “We are raring to return to Carl Morck and his band of glorious misfits at Dept. Q. Scott Frank brought us best-in-class storytelling and thrilled Netflix audiences worldwide. We can’t wait to see what Morck and the gang uncover in Season 2… . Edinburgh, we’re back.”

The premiere date for season two of Dept. Q will be announced later.

