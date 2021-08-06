Network: Netflix

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 6, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Lior Raz, Sanaa Lathan, Kaelen Ohm, Moran Rosenblatt, Gregg Henry, and Gal Toren.

TV show description:

An action-thriller series, the Hit & Run TV show was created by Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz.

The story follows Segev Azulai (Raz), a regular-guy Tel Aviv tour guide who’s married to Danielle (Ohm), a dancer from America. As she’s about to depart for a big audition in New York City, Danielle is tragically killed in a hit-and-run.

Grief-stricken and confused, Segev is left trying to make sense of her death and follows his wife’s killers to the United States. Was it truly an accident? What if Segev is more than just a tour guide?

He’s aided in his quest by his friend Ron (Toren) and Naomi (Lathan), his former lover who’s now a journalist.

With multiple twists and turns, Segev’s search uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets that she kept from him.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

