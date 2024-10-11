The Diplomat: Season Three; Early Renewal Announced for Netflix’s Keri Russell Drama

The Diplomat returns later this month for its second season, but viewers do not have to worry about the series ending there. Netflix has announced a third-season renewal. The second and third seasons were reportedly ordered together so that they could be filmed back-to-back. Season three is already filming in London and New York City.

Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh star in The Diplomat series, which follows Katherine “Kate” Wyler (Russell) after she is assigned to the United Kingdom as ambassador.

Netflix revealed the following about season two:

The call is coming from inside the house. A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world (Keri Russell). Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government. As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney).

Creator Debora Cahn teased the following about season three to Tudum, “Season 3 flips the chessboard. Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want.”

Season two of The Diplomat arrives on October 31st. The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you seen this Netflix series? Are you excited to hear there will be more of The Diplomat?