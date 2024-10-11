Nobody Wants This: Season Two Renewal Set for Netflix Romantic Comedy Series with New Showrunners

Nobody Wants This will return in 2025 for a second season. Netflix has renewed the romantic comedy series created by Erin Foster. Viewers will see what happens next between Noah (Adam Brody) and Joanne (Kristen Bell) after the pair’s big moment in the first season finale.

Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Stephanie Faracy, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Michael Hitchcock, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, and Shiloh Bearman also star in the Nobody Wants This series. The series follows the romance of an unlikely pair with two different sets of values after they meet at a party.

Brody spoke about the pair’s challenges in season two of Nobody Wants This. He said the following, per Tudum:

“What should he do? What should she do? What version of sacrifice is worth it? What constitutes growth, or what constitutes dimming yourself to be with someone else? It’s a sacrifice, but ideally, you grow together and you’re better for it — you don’t have to [lop] off a limb.”

Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan are joining the series as showrunners for season two. Konner said the following about joining the series:

“It’s a dream to be working on Nobody Wants This. Erin is the rare creator with a crystal clear voice and a genuinely collaborative spirit. I am a true fan of Erin’s show and also feel so lucky to be back in a room with two of my favorites, Bruce Kaplan and Sarah Heyward from Girls.”

Kaplan added, “I am excited beyond belief to be a part of Season 2 of Nobody Wants This, created by the hilarious Erin Foster. It is such a unique and beautiful show and I am already having the best time working on it.”

The renewal announcement from Netflix is below.

