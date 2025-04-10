Long Way Home: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Road Trip Series Starring Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman

Long Way Home is coming soon to Apple TV+, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the road trip featuring Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman. Ten episodes were produced for the series.

The series will follow the duo as they take the long way between Ewan’s home in England and Charley’s home in Scotland. During the road trip, the pair will travel through 25 countries.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Long Way Home follows Ewan and Charley as they ride refurbished vintage motorbikes from Ewan’s home in Scotland to Charley’s in England — but rather than take the shortest route, they go the long way! They head across the North Sea to Scandinavia, all the way up to the Arctic Circle and then down to the Baltics and through continental Europe, before eventually hopping back over the English Channel two months later. It’s an adventure that will take them to more than 15 countries, through spectacular scenery and along some of the greatest driving roads in the world. Along the way they’ll immerse themselves in each country’s culture, meet the locals and try their hand at unique and eclectic activities.”

The trailer for Long Way Home is below. The series premieres on May 9th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Apple TV+ series?