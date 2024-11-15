Mythic Quest: Season Four Premiere Date Set by Apple TV+, Side Quest Spin-Off to Follow

Mythic Quest is finally returning with its fourth season. Season three premiered in November 2022.

Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date for season four. The Side Quest spin-off, formerly titled Mere Mortals, will premiere at the end of season four.

Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Jessie Ennis, Danny Pudi, Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee, and Jonathan Wiggs star in the series, which follows a team of video game developers as they face the challenges of the ever-changing video game industry while running the biggest multiplayer video game of all time.

Side Quest arrives on the day of the finale, March 26th, and explores the lives of employees, players, and fans impacted by the game in an anthology format. McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalita Grant, and more will star in the spin-off series.

Mythic Quest arrives on January 29th.

