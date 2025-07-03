South Park: Season 27 Premiere Delayed on Comedy Central; Series Creators Push Back

South Park fans will have to wait just a bit longer for the show’s return. The series was set to return to Comedy Central next Wednesday night, but now it will return two weeks later. This is due to a legal battle brewing over its streaming rights and the merger between Skydance and Paramount.

Creators of the long-running series went to social media to vent their frustrations over the delay, according to Deadline:

“This merger is a sh*tshow and is f*cking up South Park. We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.”

With the deal the pair had with HBO Max, Paramount jumped the gun and said the series would stream on Paramount+. Paramount also tried to interfere with deal talks between the duo and streaming outlets. This caused the pair to send the following letter, according to THR:

“We hereby demand that you, Redbird, and Skydance immediately cease your interference,” the letter states. “If these activities continue, we will have no choice but to act to both protect our rights and discharge any obligations we may have to the public.”

For now, South Park is set to return on July 23rd.

