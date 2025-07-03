The Residence: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Two for Murder Mystery Comedy Series

The Residence is closing its doors. Netflix has canceled the murder mystery series after just one season on the streaming service. The series arrived in March.

Uzo Aduba, Andre Braugher, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mary Wiseman, and Randall Park starred in the eight-episode murder mystery series set in the White House.

Deadline shared the following about the cancellation of the series:

“The comedic murder mystery suffered from unfortunate timing — it premiered just a week after the debut of Netflix’s Adolescence and got overshadowed on the platform by the cultural phenomenon that the limited series became, dominating the viewership charts and social conversation for weeks and drawing massive audiences that catapulted it to No. 2 on Netflix’s Most Popular TV (English) list. That, coupled with The Residence’s high cost, made a renewal a tough proposition. Season 1 had an all-star cast, led by Uzo Aduba and featuring Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ken Marino and Jason Lee, among others, as well as an elaborate production design supplemented by extensive VFX work. Believed to be the largest ever re-creation of the White House, The Residence‘s set was built on seven stages and featured 10 miles of molding, 200 working doors and 144,000 pounds of flooring, per the streamer.”

