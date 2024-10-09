The Night Agent: Season Three; Netflix Renews Action Thriller Series Ahead of Second Season Premiere

The Night Agent hasn’t even returned for its second season, but fans don’t have to worry about it being canceled. Netflix has renewed the action thriller for a third season of 10 episodes ahead of its second season premiere. Production on episodes will begin later this year in Istanbul before wrapping up in New York in 2025.

However, fans will have to wait just a bit longer for season two. The series will return with its 10-episode second season in early 2025 instead of later this year as originally planned. Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, and Hong Chau star in the series.

This Netflix series, inspired by Matthew Quirk’s novel, follows a young FBI agent who’s thrown into a vast conspiracy as he covers the one phone at the White House that is supposed to never ring until one night it does.

There is no second novel, so creator Shawn Ryan teased that the action would leave Washington DC in season two. Ryan said the following about the following about the series’ renewal, per Tudum:

“We’re so excited that our fans will get to watch Season 2 of The Night Agent in early 2025, and we’ve been hard at work writing Season 3 to deliver more breathless Peter Sutherland Night Action adventures to our rabid audience.”

Netflix teased the following about season two:

“Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent , Peter Sutherland, whose efforts to save The President in Season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later. Check out more photos for season two below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you glad it has been renewed?