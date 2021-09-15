Grendel: Netflix Orders Vigilante Hero Series Based on Dark Horse Comics

Grendel is headed to Netflix. The streamer has ordered the vigilante hero series based on a graphic novel series from Dark Horse Comics. Abubakr Ali, Brittany Allen, Julian Black Antelope, Kevin Corrigan, Emma Ho, Andy Mientus, Jaime Ray Newman, Erik Palladino, and Madeline Zima star in the upcoming live-action series. Eight episodes have been ordered for the first season.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Based on Matt Wagner’s groundbreaking comic book series, Grendel follows Hunter Rose, a gifted fencer, writer and assassin as, seeking to avenge the death of a lost love, he goes to war with New York’s criminal underworld, only to realize…why beat them, when you can join them?”

Of the series, Wagner said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled about the Grendel saga, one of the longest-running independent comics series, finally being translated into live-action for the screen. Under the sharp guidance of showrunner Andrew Dabb, our incredible creative team, sure-to-be stellar cast, and Dark Horse Entertainment have teamed with Netflix to produce this provocative adaptation that will bring my characters and concepts to an all-new audience and yet still provide excitement and surprises for die-hard fans. I’m especially excited to see Abubakr Ali bring the character of Grendel/Hunter Rose to life — he has the charisma, style, and vital edginess that I’ve been envisioning in the role for years.”

Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) will act as showrunner and writer for the series. A premiere date will be announced at a later time. Check out the announcement for the series from Netflix below.

Get ready for GRENDEL, an 8-episode new series based on Dark Horse’s popular comic book series from Matt Wagner. pic.twitter.com/SXuHJXhp03 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 14, 2021

What do you think? Will you check out Grendel on Netflix? Have you read the comic series?