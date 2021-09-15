Professionals: Tom Welling (Smallville) Returns to The CW in New Action Series

Tom Welling is headed back to The CW years after Smallville left the network. Professionals, a new action series that also stars Brendan Fraser and Elena Anaya, has been picked up by the network. In the series, Welling plays a special operative who helps keep the secrets of the rich hidden by any means necessary. Others in the cast include Saïd Taghmaoui, Ken Duken, Lisa Loven Kongsli, August Wittgenstein, Stevel Marc, Tanya Van Graan, and Nic Rasenti.

The CW revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The CW Network announced today the acquisition of LEONINE Studios’ international action series PROFESSIONALS starring Tom Welling (Smallville, Parkland), Brendan Fraser (Trust, The Mummy) and Elena Anaya (Wonder Woman The Skin I Live In) from Rainmaker Content. The premiere date and time of the series’ U.S. broadcast debut will be announced later. PROFESSIONALS follows Vincent Corbo (Tom Welling), a top-tier security operative, who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary – legal or not. After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer – billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Brendan Fraser) – who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new gig is his former paramour and now Swann’s fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila (Elena Anaya), who is racing to help stave off a global catastrophe. As Corbo and his team of veteran security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate – all working to destroy Swann and take control of his tech empire. Worse, Corbo must also contend with a rogue Europol agent (Ken Duken) who is hellbent on busting him for past sins. An official Republic of Ireland and South Africa co-production and shot on breathtaking locations in Ireland and South Africa, PROFESSIONALS also stars Saïd Taghmaoui (John Wick 3, Wonder Woman), Ken Duken (Inglorious Basterds, Counterpart), Lisa Loven Kongsli (Force Majeure, Wonder Woman), August Wittgenstein (The Crown, Das Boot), Stevel Marc (The Mauritanian), Tanya Van Graan (Raised by Wolves), and Nic Rasenti (Outlander). A production of Most Media, Subotica, Spier Films and Roadside Attractions in association with Jeff Most Productions, LEONINE Studios, NENT Group and The Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, PROFESSIONALS was created by Jeff Most (The Crow, The Specialist) and Michael Colleary (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Face/Off) who both serve as Co-Showrunners and Executive Producers. They are joined by fellow Executive Producers Tristan Orpen Lynch, Michael Auret, Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff, Jennifer Berman, Maijang Mpherwane, Dipak Chiba, William Smith, Herbert Kloiber, Thomas Augsberger, Cosima von Spreti, Fredrik Ljungberg, Maxim Korostyshevsky, Daniel Wagner, Bharat Nalluri, Brendan Fraser, Tom Welling, and Elena Anaya. The producers are Katy Most, Lwazi Manzi and Aoife O’Sullivan. Hollard Film Guarantors, represented by Paul Raleigh, provided a Completion Guarantee. PROFESSIONALS is distributed by Rainmaker Content for LEONINE Studios.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see Welling back on The CW? Do you plan to watch Professionals?